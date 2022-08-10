Our state and federal constitutions protect citizens against unreasonable searches and seizures. In many instances, a search requires a warrant signed by a judge to be considered reasonable. For example, police might seek a warrant to search a residence where suspected drug sales have been observed. They might need a warrant to take someone’s blood following a car accident, if they suspect the person was impaired by drugs or alcohol. We sign a lot of warrants to do forensic searches of computers, cell phones, and social media accounts, which often contain evidence of criminal activity.

This important function knows no time of day. For that reason, there is always a pair of judges in our district (St. Louis, Lake, Cook, and Carlton Counties) designated as “on call” for after-hours warrants. A weekly list is provided to all law enforcement agencies, so they know who the primary and backup judges are for that week.

