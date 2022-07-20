One of the main drivers of criminal justice involvement is mental illness. In his book “The Future of Crime and Punishment,” Dr. William Kelly, a professor at the University of Texas, cites several studies suggesting that well over half of our jail and prison populations suffer from a diagnosable mental illness. Unfortunately, incarceration tends to further destabilize many of these people, as access to required medications and needed therapy is limited at most confinement facilities. Many of these same people also suffer from homelessness, unemployment, and addiction. Some of them tend to be the people committing nuisance crimes, and occasionally more serious ones, which affects our overall quality of life. However, these are not problems that we can solve by simply locking up more people, or locking them up for longer periods.

Criminal justice agencies, including the courts, are trying to find creative solutions for this problem. One of my colleagues recently attended a mental health summit in the Twin Cities, where several innovative ideas to address mental health in the justice system were presented and discussed:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments