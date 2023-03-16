The Legislature is currently in session and trying to decide funding priorities for a significant budget surplus. There are many worthy causes competing for some of these funds, including returning a portion directly to taxpayers. The Minnesota Judicial Branch has put forth a request for a budget increase. Here is why that request should receive full consideration.

I have worked in the Duluth courthouse for over 20 years. I have never seen staff turnover issues like we are currently experiencing. Statewide, staff departure rates increased by 52% from fiscal years 2019 to 2022. We have lost some very capable people not just to the private sector, but also to other public agencies. With so many newer employees, the overall efficiency of the process suffers when you come to the courthouse or submit a filing. We have some good people who have stayed, but the constant turnover is wearing them out. The court system has to be able to recruit and retain staff to achieve our mission, and compensation is a major component of how we do that. Our court staff are long overdue for a significant pay raise.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments