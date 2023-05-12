Artificial intelligence. Deep fakes. ChatGPT. These are terms most of us didn’t think about much even a few months ago, but now you see them everywhere. As a judge, these technological breakthroughs are both exciting and terrifying.

First, some good that might come of AI. Law enforcement, attorneys, and the courts are faced with increasing amounts of video evidence from body cameras, squad cameras, and private surveillance devices. Social media and other electronic data from cell phones or computers add to this load. In the future, AI algorithms might be able to help agencies sift through that information and take some of the effort out of what is currently a very labor-intensive process. However, giving up the human eye in this process is not without risks. Can we trust AI to find what we are looking for in that mountain of video?

