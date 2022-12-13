Jurors play a vital role in our justice system, in both criminal and civil cases. But how are they chosen for potential service at a trial?

In Minnesota state courts, we use lists of registered voters, state identification cards, and drivers’ licenses to comprise a “jury list,” representing a cross-section of qualified residents in the county where the trial is to occur. This process is standardized statewide, but each county also has a Jury Commissioner, who administers the local processes under the supervision of the Chief Judge of that district. In our judicial district (Lake, Cook, Carlton, and St. Louis Counties) our district administrator, Sara Taylor, is the Jury Commissioner. The statewide jury administration plan is available online at https://mncourts.gov/mncourtsgov/media/scao_library/Jury/Minnesota-State-Jury-Admin-Plan.pdf.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments