On March 6, the Northland’s legal community had a very bad day. Mere hours apart, we learned that both Barb Russ and Judge Sally Tarnowski had passed away. Many of us are still struggling to process this loss. For people like me who knew and worked closely with both of them, the loss is both personal and professional.

Barb Russ spent over 30 years as an Assistant St. Louis County Attorney, where she specialized in tax law and economic development issues. She was my colleague in the Civil Division of that office for six years, about half of those as my supervisor. She took over as a division head following a hotly contested election for county attorney, and her calm competence amid all that turmoil is what I will always remember about our time together in the office. She had a no-nonsense style but also cared deeply about all of us. The depth and breadth of her knowledge as a government lawyer is something very few people will ever equal.

