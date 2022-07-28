Ah, summer in northern Minnesota! How remarkable, that each year warm, sunny weather replaces the frigid winters we endure. However, while there is much to enjoy this time of year, we at United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) also know that summer can be tough for many local families.

When school is out, families in need struggle even more with food-insecurity. In addition to learning, schools are a place children can rely on for food - both through free and reduced lunch and breakfast (nearly 50% of local students qualify) and through UWNEMN’s Buddy Backpacks which are handed out at school each weekend and holiday break of the school year (1,000 local children are enrolled each year).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments