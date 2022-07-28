Ah, summer in northern Minnesota! How remarkable, that each year warm, sunny weather replaces the frigid winters we endure. However, while there is much to enjoy this time of year, we at United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) also know that summer can be tough for many local families.
When school is out, families in need struggle even more with food-insecurity. In addition to learning, schools are a place children can rely on for food - both through free and reduced lunch and breakfast (nearly 50% of local students qualify) and through UWNEMN’s Buddy Backpacks which are handed out at school each weekend and holiday break of the school year (1,000 local children are enrolled each year).
Six years ago, UWNEMN created the Meet Up and Chow Down free summer lunch program to fill this summer hunger gap. In the years since, we have expanded from one site to nine and have provided thousands of free summer lunches to children across our service territory.
This summer, with the help of an anonymous funder, UWNEMN is going one step further in our fight against childhood hunger. At existing Meet Up and Chow Down sites, we are supplying kids not only with a fresh lunch Monday-Thursday each week, but every Thursday we also offer a “Summer Buddy Backpack” meal kit full of nonperishable, nutritious, child-friendly food items to eat over the weekend.
In addition, we are now operating summer food “pop-up” sites! For the remainder of the summer, meals and summer Buddy Backpacks kits will be given out to children on Mondays in Eveleth, Tuesdays in Gilbert, and Wednesdays in Keewatin. In our first week of these food distributions, UWNEMN staff served nearly 40 children. One parent picking up meals for four children was especially grateful, thanking UWNEMN for providing the meals and Buddy Backpacks to take home, explaining that this summer has been very hard. Grocery prices continue to climb, proving relief and assistance in the form of food for kids is critically important in our rural areas.
We’ve also added a new Meet Up and Chow Down site mid-summer in Cook. With the financial support of the anonymous donor, along with volunteer support from Scenic Rivers Health Services, Cook Hospital, Cook’s Country Connection, and Trinity Lutheran Church of Cook, and lunch preparation by Zup’s, free lunch for children ages one to 18 will be offered Monday-Thursday for the remainder of the summer at the Cook Public Library park.
Food is a basic need for us all and ensuring local children don’t go hungry is one “food fight” I think we can all unite behind. To join UWNEMN’s fight against childhood hunger, you can donate or sign up to volunteer at www.unitedwaynemn.org.
Or take part in the fight and take a chance to win cash by purchasing $20 tickets for UWNEMN’s $10,000 Golf Ball Drop this month. 1,000 tickets will be sold, which correspond with 1,000 numbered golf balls that will be hoisted above the putting green at Mesaba Country Club and dropped in two separate 500 golf ball lots on August 17th. If your ball lands in (or nearest) the hole, you will win big. Purchase tickets in one drop or both to increase your chances of winning! $10,000 in cash prizes will be awarded, and all proceeds support Buddy Backpacks.
