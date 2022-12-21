When we look at scripture we find hundreds of prophecies from the Old Testament about the Messiah that God was going to send. Then as we read through the New Testament we see Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection being the fulfillment of every prophecy that was foretold of the coming Messiah. Some of the prophecies foretelling of the Messiah happened over 1,000 years before Jesus was even born.

As we look at a few of the prophecies Jesus fulfilled as the Messiah I hope this will make an impact for you this Christmas. Shortly after Jesus was born the angels appeared to the shepherds who were near by in the field tendering to their sheep. They were told to go worship the newborn King who had been born in the manger in Bethlehem. They did exactly that, and I believe it’s no coincidence that God choose to send shepherds to be the first ones to worship Jesus. What we learned from the shepherds is that Jesus is both the True Shepherd and the Lamb who was slain.

