When we look at scripture we find hundreds of prophecies from the Old Testament about the Messiah that God was going to send. Then as we read through the New Testament we see Jesus’ birth, life, death, and resurrection being the fulfillment of every prophecy that was foretold of the coming Messiah. Some of the prophecies foretelling of the Messiah happened over 1,000 years before Jesus was even born.
As we look at a few of the prophecies Jesus fulfilled as the Messiah I hope this will make an impact for you this Christmas. Shortly after Jesus was born the angels appeared to the shepherds who were near by in the field tendering to their sheep. They were told to go worship the newborn King who had been born in the manger in Bethlehem. They did exactly that, and I believe it’s no coincidence that God choose to send shepherds to be the first ones to worship Jesus. What we learned from the shepherds is that Jesus is both the True Shepherd and the Lamb who was slain.
Isaiah 40:10-11 says, “See, the Sovereign Lord comes with power, and he rules with a mighty arm. See, his reward is with him, and his recompense accompanies him. He tends his flock like a shepherd: He gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart; he gently leads those that have young.”
Now, we’ll read the fulfillment of the prophecy from a couple different verses. 1 Peter 2:25 says, “For ‘you were like sheep going astray,’ but now you have returned to the Shepherd and Overseer of your souls.” Jesus, Himself, in John 10 is listing the “I am’s” and He calls Himself the good shepherd in verse 11, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”
What is the role of a shepherd? A shepherd owns and manages his sheep. When you study sheep as a class of livestock they’re require more care than any other class of livestock. Jesus also came from the family line of King David who was first a shepherd before becoming the King of Israel.
In Isaiah 53:6-7 we read a prophecy about the Messiah being like a lamb led to the slaughter, “We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all. He was oppressed and afflicted, yet he did not open his mouth; he was led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth.”
John the Baptist, Jesus’ cousin, in John 1:29 shares the fulfillment of this prophecy, “The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” We also read the fulfillment of this prophecy in 1 Peter 1:18-19, “For you know that God paid a ransom to save you from the empty life you inherited from your ancestors. And it was not paid with mere gold or silver, which lose their value. It was the precious blood of Christ, the sinless, spotless Lamb of God.”
So what does this mean to us this Christmas? First, we need to accept Jesus’ sacrifice. Secondly, we to submit to the Good Shepherd which means that we give up total control to Him in every area of our lives. Lastly, just as the shepherds who visited Jesus after His birth were astonished, and went on to tell everyone. Our job today is to tell everyone about Jesus Christ.
I want to leave you with this last thought as we celebrate Jesus’ birth this Christmas. We need to see Jesus as not just the sweet, innocent little baby, but as the lamb who was slain on our behalf.
