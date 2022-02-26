A few weeks ago a faithful reader emailed me to compliment me on a column I wrote and then asked if I would ever consider running for public office. I am not entirely sure which office he meant, state or federal, but my answer would be the same either way: No.
Well, probably not.
While I have served on a city council (for six years) and a school board (for three plus years), local office is about as high on the political ladder as I’m willing to climb.
I think.
I won’t say I haven’t thought about it a time or two, and this isn’t the first time someone has mentioned the idea to me. Every so often I look around at the folks representing us and ask myself: I wonder how I would do in that spot?
But then I look in my closet, which may or may not have a few skeletons (my formative years were the 1980s),and realize I don’t own any suits and I don’t plan on buying one anytime soon. Most of the time when I see photos of politicians, male or female, they are wearing a suit and tie and dress shoes. Everyone knows wearing a suit and a strategically colored tie with some deeper meaning gives off the impression that you are an important person doing important things.
It seems the only time politicians aren’t wearing a suit (or some sort of formal clothing) is during parade season or in a campaign photo with trees or a mine in the background meant to suggest that they can relate to common folks like you and me.
My dresser and closet are filled with black t-shirts with Guns N’ Roses and KISS on them, several hoodies that all say Mountain Iron-Buhl Softball on them, and a number of Keyshawn Johnson jerseys. I own one “formal” type shirt, which I wear to funerals, one tie (I don’t know how to tie it) and I usually buy one pair of shoes every six months from a sporting goods store.
So if I were to run for office, I would never take my baseball hat off (only for the National Anthem or Pledge of Allegiance) and I would wear jeans and t-shirts.
But that’s just me being real and being real doesn’t always work in politics. A lot of times you have to be someone else to really capture the imagination.
And you need a great backstory.
Something like “my mom and dad worked 25 hours a day in an underground mine to buy me shoes while I walked (barefoot) to school (uphill both ways) and that’s why I understand the importance of a hard day’s work and what it means to blah, blah, blah.”
The reality is I’m just a lifelong Iron Ranger who grew up here, left for a couple of years to attend college in Duluth, and then moved right back here. I’m not a world traveler or well educated (outside my bachelor’s degree in political science).
Although, my grandfather did die in a Iron Range mining accident back in the bad old days which left my poor grandmother to raise three children through the 1950s and 60s as a widow, working long hours as a beautician (small business owner) in her basement salon to make money to put food on the table.
So that sort of qualifies.
But even if I did have the proper clothes (not gonna happen) and backstory, I don’t think I know nearly enough about any particular subject of interest to the constituency of northern Minnesota to fake my way through the process.
I know most of the general details and have a pretty good handle on our area. I know what is important to us as Iron Rangers and why we have to fight for our way of life up here against a system in St. Paul (and Washington D.C.) that is stacked against us.
But I don’t know that I could articulate that in an intelligent, passionate way, to a group of people in suits (there’s that word again).
Smooth politicians can talk about anything and everything and leave the listener with the impression that they know exactly what they are talking about, even if they don’t. The key buzzwords roll off their tongues with ease as they smoothly talk potential voters into action. The promises that slip from their lips tug on the heartstrings with laser precision.
Rinse and repeat, rinse and repeat.
I guess if I used the right words and phrases written by staffers, that would probably be enough to get me through any conversation. But at the end of the day, in order to be a great politician you have to be a great talker who can talk, and talk, and talk, and talk.
I’d rather get things done and that doesn’t always jive with the machine that is our government.
