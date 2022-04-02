Over the last several years I’ve averaged one or two letters to the editor or emails per month where the writer takes offense to something I have written and lets me know it.
That sort of interaction is to be expected by a newspaper columnist.
It’s inevitable that someone, somewhere is not going to agree with me on any given subject — whether the column is about the best flavor of ice cream, which version of Van Halen was better (Van Hagar, of course), or, and most especially, politics.
I get that it’s part of the gig and I’ve learned to live with it because — and this next part might be uncomfortable for some to read — the positive responses and comments I get from readers across the Iron Range far outweigh the negative.
What I have found unsettling about the process as of late, however, is rarely if ever do the letter writers, and in particular the critics who respond by email or social media, offer up any sort of actual rebuttal to something I have written.
I welcome a good, healthy debate, and have no problem being proven wrong through healthy, constructive debate.
Too often, however, those who respond choose instead to attack me personally.
I can’t remember the last time someone emailed me a counterargument filled with facts or figures to demolish my take on some given subject.
On the flip side, I wish I could share some of the nasty emails I’ve received over the years from angry readers who didn’t agree with my opinion, particularly when it comes to my commentaries on politics and more specifically our current President Joe Biden.
They are often filled with angry rhetoric, name calling, comments about my appearance, and the most popular response: Threats to quit the paper in an attempt to get me canceled.
And they nearly all include some variation of this comment: “You’re the reason I don’t read the paper.”
My first and last thought is always: If you don’t read the paper, then how did you read the column you are commenting on?
Every so often a letter or email comes through where the writer calls me out for an immature take on a subject, or name calling on my part, and it is a well deserved critique.
I do take those letters to heart. I can be immature at times. And every once in a while when I’m struggling to get my point across, I’ll stoop to some nasty Trump-like nicknames.
It’s lazy writing and a weakness I’m working on.
And while sometimes the truth hurts, it’s also necessary to hear if I want to grow as a writer.
But not everybody cares to hear, or in this case, read, the truth. We don’t want to accept it for whatever reason and instead of facing it, we choose to instead “shoot the messenger.”
Sometimes I do the same thing. It’s another area I need to improve on and I can admit that.
The phrase, “shoot the messenger, or kill the messenger,” has been around for thousands of years. Wikipedia, a source I often try to avoid, sums up the history of the phrase well so I’ll use the definition found there: The metaphorical phrase is used to describe the act of lashing out at the (blameless) bearer of bad news. It appears that the original basis for the statement may have come from a related sentiment expressed as far back as 446 B.C in Antigone by Sophocles as “No one loves the messenger who brings bad news.”
So that’s what I do as a columnist with an opinion: Sometimes I bring the bad news.
And nearly every time I do, those who fear the truth and refuse to acknowledge it, immediately focus their attention on me, the messenger.
Why is that?
Some suggest the reason for such behavior is rooted in the concept of “fight or flight.”
I found this quote from a mediator that sums it up well: “When people hear a message that they don’t like, it invokes the fight or flight reaction in that person. Rather than run away from the message — and its implications — they choose to fight.”
Makes sense.
If I write a column pointing out that Biden's job approval rating has now fallen to its lowest level of his presidency (40 percent) amid war in Ukraine and inflation fears and that an NBC News Poll shows that seven in 10 Americans have very little confidence in the president's ability to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it’s not my me you should be angry with for sharing that truth.
It’s Joe Biden.
Or yourself for voting for him.
It’s understandable that you may have found yourself between a rock and a hard place in November 2020, but lashing out at those who point out Biden’s many flaws and mistakes and broken promises since taking office and still pretending that Biden was/is the lesser of two evils at this point is the textbook definition of shooting the messenger.
But that doesn’t change the reality of the situation.
