There’s this saying I’ve seen on coffee mugs, shirts and on memes that reads, “as I’ve grown older, I’ve learned that pleasing everyone is impossible but (insert a not safe for work word for urinating) everyone off is a piece of cake.”
I think that pretty much sums up life in America in 2021.
Just ask officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who announced last week that fully vaccinated Americans could ditch their masks indoors.
That declaration set off just about everyone from Joe Biden’s handlers to your neighbor.
And rightfully so.
While it was inevitable that confusion and frustration would follow any such announcement no matter when it came out, the fact the edict seemingly came out of nowhere just a few weeks removed from warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci that a return to normalcy might not come until at least 2022 and his constant hints that masks would be a permanent fixture in our lives, was met with a lot of contempt and eye rolling
Angry people on both sides of the issue took to social media to announce their opinions and began arguing over the pros and cons of such a move and it made for a somewhat uncomfortable (or comical depending on point of view) shopping experience for many this weekend as some chose to ditch the mask immediately and defy rules posted on the doors of private businesses while others chose to continue to mask, even in places that removed the requirement.
The bottom line is the flames of discontent were once again stoked as a lot of Americans turned on each other for the umpteenth time, divided mostly by political affiliation.
It’s so tiring yet unavoidable when each and every move made by our elected officials and the health experts they’ve hired to make decisions during the COVID crisis continue to play darts with blindfolds on.
And now the conversation has officially veered hard into a different and more dangerous kind of debate over if - or even how – businesses, shopping centers, box stores, restaurants, and more, should be able to ask their employees or customers if they have been vaccinated.
It shouldn’t come to that. Wearing a mask should be a personal choice at this point. Just like getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be a personal choice. The science is out there and after a year we know that this coronavirus is deadly to some, not so much to others and chances are it – or mutated versions of it – isn’t going away anytime soon.
So, get your vaccination, wear your mask, do both or do nothing.
It’s really that simple.
Still there is this underlying theme of government control that is bubbling just below the surface and has been since March of 2020. Some argue that it’s conspiracy theory while others insist mask mandates are a sign of a more sinister plot.
Inevitably, all this sudden change and the confusion that follows leads to more division while the mainstream media subtly pokes and prods us into submission.
For example, CNN reported this week that medical experts are worried about the rapid changes, and say that without verification systems, parts of the country are now having to rely on an honor system to ensure unvaccinated Americans are masking up, while saying “the honor system” does not work.
"I say this respectfully to the CDC, but we really need to get back to a point where it's encouraging (people) to get vaccinated and more of that focus rather than celebrating our newfound freedoms," the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, told CNN on Monday. "Because the honor system just ain't working here, I don't think it's going to work in a lot of parts in this country," Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
The mayor is wrong, it’s not about honor systems, it’s about confusion. The experts have preached follow the science since the start of this pandemic yet those within the inner circle of decision making in Washington D.C. apparently can’t even agree on who the experts are.
It’s also become even more political than it was last year.
When the CDC announced a few weeks ago that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks indoors or outdoors when in small groups with other fully vaccinated friends and family — and in some circumstances could go mask less with unvaccinated people – the agency came under widespread criticism.
According to several media reports, officials within the Biden administration complained that CDC’s language was confusing and Republicans on Capitol Hill and across the country argued that the agency was too cautious and prescriptive in ways that limited the activity of vaccinated people.
Then when the announcement came last week that masks were no longer needed indoors for anybody who had been vaccinated, the CDC was accused of changing too much, too soon.
If the White House and the CDC can’t get on the same page, then how are the rest of us supposed to do it?
