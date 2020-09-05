Perhaps Nancy Pelosi knows something we don’t.
Afterall, she is the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has a big mansion in San Francisco, and eats $12 a pint ice cream, while you and I work regular type jobs, live amongst the rocks and cows, and sit in line for 20 minutes just to get some plain old Dairy Queen.
She’s special. You are not.
And because of the privilege (and money) she has earned through years of (selfish) public service she may have knowledge of certain things we couldn’t possibly comprehend with our tiny brains.
In this case, perhaps she’s privy to some sort of information that shows masks just don’t do much to stop the spread of COVID-19 and that’s why she can waltz into someone’s closed salon and get her hair done without one, while you can’t.
Of course, that’s just speculation on my part. I’m not a mask expert by any means and I’m certainly not a science guy. I don’t know if they work or not. I have one. I wear it. I’m a good little boy.
But it’s in my nature to ask questions similar to my inspiration Joe Biden, I believe in truth over facts, or you know the thing, that science and facts go hand-in-hand — until they don’t.
According to the National Center for Science Education, in science, a fact is “an observation that has been repeatedly confirmed and for all practical purposes is accepted as ‘true.’ Truth in science, however, is never final and what is accepted as fact today may be modified or even discarded tomorrow.”
It seems to me the scientists have been following the ‘what works today can change tomorrow’ angle on this virus since it reared its ugly head earlier this year. What we don’t know about it could fill volumes of science books. One thing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does know is that if the wrong person gets Covid-19, the results can be deadly. The wrong person would be someone with a pre-existing condition like heart disease and things of that nature.
We also (kind of) know that the elderly population does not do well with it. In Minnesota, there have been 1,830 deaths attributed to the virus and 1,345 of those were people residing in long term care facilities or nursing homes. Of the total statewide deaths, 1,090 were age 80 or older.
One area that is controversial in some quarters is the use of masks to prevent spread.
It would seem to me the jury is still out on that one, especially when one takes a look at the numbers from Minnesota since July 25, when Gov. Tim Walz and his crack staff announced Executive Order 20-81, which says people in Minnesota are required to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless alone.
Under that order workers are also required to wear facemasks when outdoors and kids are required to wear them in schools and on and on and on.
The order references “research,” which the MDH says shows the “use of face coverings can greatly reduce the risk of infection when combined with other prevention efforts such as social distancing and hand hygiene.
How effective has the order been?
Well, according to Minnesota health officials, on Saturday, Aug. 29, there were 1,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second-highest daily increase on record and the second time in three days that the state’s new case count surpassed 1,000.
The record was set on the previous Thursday with 1,158 new cases that day. While state officials said that high number was due in part to results coming in from a backlog at one testing lab. But the MDH said none of the cases reported Saturday were part of that backlog.
According to news reports, even before the backlogged results started entering the system, the average daily number of new cases in Minnesota had been trending upward in the past two weeks.
During the month prior to the executive order, between June 25 and July 25, there were 17,868 positive COVID tests recorded in the state and 174 deaths. Single digit deaths were reported for 29 out of 31 days.
Since Mask-a-Mania was announced at the end of July, there have been 21,835 positive tests across Minnesota and 245 deaths. Single digit deaths were reported on 28 out of 32 days.
According to MDH numbers both positive tests and death rates have actually slightly risen in Minnesota since the governor’s executive order. The number of tests being administered have remained fairly steady since late May, according to MDH data.
At this point, if we are following science and facts, then you would think someone somewhere with a more important role in the world than me would be looking at these numbers and discussing the significance of it all.
Instead, Walz and his crew have decided to double down on their mask stance and are once again taking direct aim at businesses around the state.
On Aug. 28, the MDH announced that they are “increasing assessment and enforcement of Covid-19 prevention rules at bars and restaurants.”
According to a news release, state staff will be checking in at restaurants and bars to make sure they provide at least six feet of space between tables and limit their occupancy to 50 percent. Punishment for disobeying the order range from fines to closure.
Walz said the goal of the increased enforcement is to keep the state’s Covid-19 numbers from rising again.
This despite MDH data that shows hospitalizations and deaths peaked in late May and early June in Minnesota — while most restaurants and bars (not candy stores) were still in full shut down mode — and after a month’s worth of data that paints a very questionable picture about the legitimacy of the claims that masks slow the spread.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.