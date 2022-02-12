It’s absolutely laughable that President Joe Biden is taking credit for creating 6.6 million jobs during his first full year in office.
The reality is those jobs were only unfilled because of an international pandemic and the resulting shutdowns mandated to “slow the spread.”
He didn’t “create” anything.
Still, looking at low approval ratings and with an election coming up quickly and nothing to really boast about, the president and his people took credit for the latest job numbers anyway, claiming what the country is seeing is unprecedented.
“Our economy created 6.6 million jobs. If you can’t remember another year when so many people went to work in this country, there’s a reason: It never happened,” Biden said with glee.
You know what else I can’t remember happening? A global pandemic that led to government mandated shut downs of everything from schools to businesses, which, coincidentally, ended the longest period of economic expansion in U.S. history.
Common sense would tell you that a country that saw nonfarm payrolls shed (at the peak of shutdown mania) 22.1 million jobs between January 2020 and April 2020, would have nowhere to go but up as we’ve (tried) to move out of this pandemic and back into something resembling normalcy.
As businesses open back up, people are going to go back to work.
That alone should be enough proof that Biden, despite what he and his enablers at CNN would have you believe, didn’t have much to do with anything job related.
Still, there are those that would believe I am pushing fake news.
So we need to deal in stone cold facts from the government (not me) as it relates to the pandemic’s effect on employment numbers since January 2020.
According to an August 2021 report by the Congressional Research Service, which serves the U.S. Congress, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant effect on labor market metrics for every state, economic sector, and major demographic group in the United States.”
According to that report:
• The deterioration in the U.S. labor market corresponded with various advisory or mandated stay-at-home orders implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other pandemic-related factors affecting U.S. demand.
• The unemployment rate rose quickly in March 2020, and by April 2020 it had greatly surpassed its previous peaks observed during and just after the Great Recession. This rise in unemployment was caused by an unprecedented loss of 22.1 million jobs between January 2020 and April 2020. Many individuals left the labor force over this period, and by April 2020 the labor force participation rate declined to 60.2%, a level not seen since the early 1970s
• The COVID-19 pandemic affected the unemployment rates for every state, economic sector, and major demographic group, the report reads. During the most recent recession, unemployment rates disproportionately increased among economic sectors delivering in-person services. Some demographic groups are overrepresented in such sectors, contributing to higher unemployment rates for those workers.
• In July 2021, aggregate employment remained 5.4 million jobs below its pre-recession level.
• The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted economic sectors disparately. The leisure and hospitality sector lost the largest number of jobs since January 2020, and persons last employed in this sector have consistently exhibited some of the highest unemployment rates throughout the pandemic. Additionally, the education and services sector and the government sector have exhibited the second and third-largest losses in jobs since January 2020, despite relatively low unemployment rates among persons last employed in these sectors.
Despite that reality, the Biden Administration did its best to twist the truth about the latest employment numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s not as rosy a picture as they made it seem.
While total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 467,000 in January, digging a little deeper than the surface reveals that number was actually down from the average monthly gain of 555,000 in 2021, according to BLS (not me).
Further, while nonfarm employment has increased by 19.1 million since April 2020 (the peak of unemployment due to COVID mandated shutdowns), it is still down by 2.9 million, or 1.9 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, according to BLS.
More facts, straight from BLS:
• Even though total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 467,000 in January, the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.0 percent.
• Employment growth continued in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in retail trade, and in transportation and warehousing.
Imagine that: The industries hit hardest by pandemic closures and restrictions.
• Both the unemployment rate, at 4.0 percent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 6.5 million, little changed in January. Over the year, the unemployment rate is down by 2.4 percentage points, and the number of unemployed persons declined by 3.7 million.
In February 2020, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and unemployed persons numbered 5.7 million.
• After accounting for the annual adjustments to the population controls, the labor force participation rate held at 62.2 percent in January, and the employment-population ratio was little changed at 59.7 percent. Both measures are up over the year but remain below their February 2020 levels (63.4 percent and 61.2 percent, respectively).
• In January, 6 million persons reported that they had been unable to work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic
• Employment in leisure and hospitality expanded by 151,000 in January, reflecting job gains in food services and drinking places (+108,000) and in the accommodation industry (+23,000). Since February 2020, employment in leisure and hospitality is down by 1.8 million, or 10.3 percent.
