For those of you who don’t know, Mike Egan and I have a show on Hibbing Public Access Television called Home Team Advantage.
We primarily talk about Hibbing High School sports, but we do touch on the state scene as well with the Minnesota Wild, Timberwolves, Twins and Vikings.
When we talk about professional sports, Mike and I can only relate what we see. We have no insight into those teams.
That’s why, at times, we have a special guest on to talk about the Wild.
That guest is Pat Micheletti.
Micheletti and Brandon Mileski of KFAN radio, do a podcast called Beyond the Pod.
On Thursday, Micheletti and Mileski got the opportunity to interview the Wild’s No. 1 draft pick Marco Rossi.
After Minnesota picked him on Tuesday, the first thing I did was text Micheletti to ask if he would come on the show to discuss all of the wheelings and dealings that Wild General Manager Bill Guerin has completed this past week.
As is usually the case, Micheletti agreed to come on the show and what perfect timing.
I hadn’t watched their podcast yet, so we got a first-hand account of the Austrian-born player, who was the ninth overall pick in the draft.
Micheletti said he was impressed with the young man, and after I watched the podcast, I am, too.
He could be NHL-ready when the season starts either in December or Jan. 1.
When was the last time the Wild had an NHL-ready player coming out of the draft?
Most of the time, they draft a player, then he goes off to college, stays overseas or goes to some kind of junior league.
It would be a breath of fresh air to have someone make the roster and contribute right away.
Whether or not he does make the roster or contributes in some way will remain to be seen, but it’s a good start.
Micheletti also talked about the trades for Markus Johansson and Nick Bjugstad, and the Nick Bonino-Luke Kunin trade, along with sending Ryan Donato and Devyn Dubnyk to San Jose for draft picks.
We also talked about the possible goalie signings once free agency started, or via trade.
Micheletti was high on Marc Andre-Fleury, who has won two Stanley Cups, and he carried the Las Vegas Golden Knights into the finals during their first year of existence.
He also said Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom could possibly be a Geurin target.
You couldn’t go wrong with either one of them.
As it turned out, Minnesota didn’t make a trade, then when free agency started Thursday, they signed Cam Talbot of the Calgary Flames. He will be the No. 1 goaltender.
It was a great conversation with Micheletti. It lasted 25 minutes. We have a 28-minute show. I love his insight and his takes when it comes to Wild hockey.
If you’re interested in listening to what Micheletti had to say, go to Hibbing Public Access Television, then go to the channel 2 schedule.
———
It was nice to have high school football and volleyball back, and it was nice to have fans in the stands.
Most people adhered to the social distancing protocol, but there were fans still sitting too close to each other.
Now, the Minnesota State High School League and Minnesota Department of Health have lifted restrictions to allow a certain number of fans into all indoor activities.
That’s great for the parents of the athletes, who can finally see them compete live, but make sure you’re six feet apart and wear a mask.
We all want this awful time to end, and that’s the only way we can put a dent into eradicating this disease.
Stay safe.
