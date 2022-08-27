My three-year-old says, "I'm glad you are here," with a big hug as she wraps her arms around my neck and holds on really tight.
Tears sting my nose and fall from my eyes. "What's the matter mommy?" she asks. "Are you ok?"
My three-year-old says, "I'm glad you are here," with a big hug as she wraps her arms around my neck and holds on really tight.
Tears sting my nose and fall from my eyes. "What's the matter mommy?" she asks. "Are you ok?"
"I am ok sweetheart," I respond. "I am just so happy that you are here too."
She smiles big and hugs me again and tells me how much she loves me.
Six simple words — yet the impact is so meaningful.
I wish those struggling knew how glad their loved ones are to have them here in their lives.
Sometimes they don't see it or feel it. Sometimes we don't tell others that or let them know how much having them there means.
The stress of hard times can cloud our vision and maybe we forget to really see what's in front of us. And then we miss sharing how much it means to just have the presence of someone we care about there.
We get busy and maybe take it for granted that person will always be there.
Whatever the reason people just don't always know how much they matter. You may not know how much you matter.
Sometimes you may be down in the dumps and feel like you are not worth much.
Sometimes you are embarrassed and feel like a letdown because someone humiliated you unfairly and unreasonably in front of others.
Sometimes you lost a job that made you feel like you mattered and afterwards some people stopped treating you like you do.
But, you do matter. You being here matters.
Don't hold onto the actions or words from those who make others feel less than they are. Don't let a bad day, a mistake, a life change define your value, meaning and the impact of you being here.
Showing up and being present and here matters more than you know to those who love and care about you.
In case no one has told you lately, "I'm glad you are here."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.