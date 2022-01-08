HIBBING — Did everybody see the cheap shot taken on Kiril Kaprizov?
Trent Frederic deliberately pastes Kaprizov into the boards in a non-hockey move.
The guy should be suspended for far more than 10 games, as far as I’m concerned.
The Boston Bruins’ Network put this on Twitter the other day.
It reads, “Don’t think the hit is worth all this outrage. Looks like a 50/50 hit that’s worthy of a two-minute minor, but an unfortunate result makes it look worse. Frederic is going for a hit, and Kaprizov is losing his balance — perfect recipe for an unfortunate real-time result.”
Kaprizov’s back was turned, the puck was nowhere near him and yes, he was losing his balance, but his back was still turned as Frederic drove him into the boards.
Young players are all taught to not hit from behind, especially against the boards because players have been paralyzed from those types of hits.
Obviously, Frederic doesn’t read the rule book, or he just doesn’t care.
Players say they want to look out for the health and well being of their fraternity, then Frederic does something like this.
For the Boston Bruins Network to come out with a statement like this makes them look pathetic.
Trying to write it off as a normal hockey hit is absurd.
If that happened to any player in the Bruins’ organization, they’d be up in arms about it, too.
I did like the way that Marcus Foligno and Demitry Kulikov came to the defense of Kaprizov. I only wish that Foligno would have done a little more damage to Frederic in that fight.
Frederic is a goon, plain and simple. He has 29 penalty minutes in 22 games. In four seasons with the Bruins, in 81 games, he has six goals and four assists. He has two goals and three assists this season.
Frederic isn’t out there for his scoring touch.
In comparison, Kaprizov, who has played in 87 games in two seasons with the Wild, has scored 41 goals and assisted on 50 other tallies.
Frederic will never have the talent of Kaprizov.
The other criticism goes to ESPN for the way its broadcast team handled the situation.
They played it off, too, as a natural hockey play.
The broadcasters seemed to praise Frederic for taking out the most skilled player on the ice, and only had to serve a two-minute penalty.
As someone who has done broadcasting recently, sometimes what you think you’re saying doesn’t come across the right way.
However, the lack of concern about an injured player showed a shocking level of disrespect.
During the intermission report, Mark Messier has taken too many hits to the head. He should know better. He didn’t think it was intentional. Of course it was intentional. Frederic could have let up. The puck was nowhere near Kaprizov. If he was making a hockey play, he would have picked up the puck and skated toward the Wild net. He had Kaprizov in his line of sight, and did what a goon usually does — deliver a cheap shot, a predatorial hit as Wild coach Dean Evason called it.
ESPN should know better than that, but they’re located on the East Coast, so they have that East-Coast bias. Sad, really.
It’s unprofessional how two respected broadcast organizations could downplay an unnecessary hit on an unprotected, highly-skilled player.
Kaprizov is far better for the game than Frederic will ever be. He’ll have a far-better career than Frederic, too.
Hopefully, Kaprizov won’t be out too long.
With him, and now the emergence of Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi, the future looks bright for the Wild.
Congratulations goes out to Boldy for getting his first NHL goal against the Bruins.
It was fun watching his family react to the goal on Twitter.
Now, we’ll wait for the rematch in Minnesota on March 16, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Hopefully, the effects of that hit won’t be forgotten, and Frederic will get what’s coming to him when he arrives in Minnesota in March.
