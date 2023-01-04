The new year—January as a month—is a time for reflection. To assess our progress in life: where we were, where we are and where we are going.

I’ve learned, in a hard way, that where I was—the past—and where I’m going—the future—don’t hold much mettle. The place to be is here, right now. It’s all I’ve got. It’s all any of us has.

Jill Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright and author.

Don’t miss a slice; follow the Slices of Life page on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments