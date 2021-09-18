Earlier this year Joseph Berklich told retired Army National Guard Brigadier General Ronald Hein what an honor it was for him to have a general visit him at his home in Hibbing.
Last week Brig. Gen. Hein told me, no, what an honor it had been for him to be a guest in Mr. Berklich’s home.
The two had met on Mr. Berklich’s 100th birthday in February of this year, an event celebrated with a drive-by party because of the COVID pandemic.
Hein had learned that he had lost some of his World War II medals in a fire at his parents’ home in Hibbing shortly after his return from World War II service overseas.
Hein also learned of Mr. Berklich’s “exceptionally meritorius service” in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater of Operations from 1943 to 1945.
And, unbeknownst to Mr. Berklich, he began the process to have him receive a Bronze Star Medal all these seven-plus decades after the war.
When the honored guest arrived at the Hibbing Memorial Building parking lot last Wednesday with daughter Mary Scofield, he asked her what all the people in uniform were doing there.
When he entered the veterans quarters in the building, there were even more military people plus a sizable contingent of relatives.
People began greeting him with smiles and handshakes and hugs, and he smiled back and shook hands and returned hugs.
I thought how very fortunate I was to see him again. It was November 2020 I first met him, at the suggestion of Nancy Pershern Bradach of Cherry that he would make a good Veterans Day story and indeed she was right. Mary Scofield was there at her father’s house and from the kitchen he said in his strong, booming voice, “Come on in!”
He told story after story.
His youngest brother, Michael, was a paratrooper and had been a prisoner-of-war of the Germans. His brother John was in the China Burma India Theater, and brother Matt was stationed in France as a litter bearer who would retrieve the wounded. He talked of his children and his late wife. He talked about how he loved gardening and sports especially curling and cooking and baking.
At the Memorial Building before the ceremony would begin, Mr. Berklich came to the table where I was sitting, and he smiled, reached out to shake my hand and said, “Well, Linda Tyssen! How are you?”
Then into the room came Mr. Berklich’s friend from Chisholm, Bill Loushine, a fellow centenarian. They exchanged friendly banter about who’s older — it’s Mr. Loushine by just a month.
The ceremony began. What sharp wit and keen memories both of these World War II veterans have, I thought, and how God has blessed them each with a century and more.
