Even if you wake up feeling grinchy, putting on your best holiday smile can help you get ready for Christmas gatherings and make sure you can sparkle this Christmas and be there with bells on.
As we all witnessed in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” we know a scrooge-like demeaner can result in a snowball effect and before you know it could find yourself skating on thin ice with your family.
So, even as the over-the-top relative makes jokes about your figure starting to resemble Santa’s post-holiday profile, try not to get your tinsel in a tangle as tis the season to be jolly.
It may feel like you want to give them the cold shoulder, yet you do not want to be left out in the cold with the rest of the merry crew. Instead, surround yourself with the love and laughter and turn up the joyful holiday music.
As we watch the uncle who overindulges on spiked eggnog unravel like tinsel wrapped on a cat’s tail and suddenly he is lit up like a Christmas tree, just remember that Christmas comes but once a year. We should try to make it special for the little Cindy-Lou Who’s from Whoville whose eyes sparkle like stars during the holidays.
The new belt you receive every year that never seems to fit your expanding waist may not be what’s in that package this year. Remember good things come in small packages, and you should never look a gift horse in the mouth.
It is the thought that counts. Besides, the meaning of the season and Christmas spirit, not to be mistaken for the spirits that your uncle drank, is the greatest gift of all.
Spending time with each other is what is important, even if there is sometimes a chorus of complaints from those who did not enjoy their gifts, their meal, or the frigid temperatures that left them with a permanent resting grinch face. It truly is the more the merrier during the holidays as being around loved ones can make the days special.
As you tuck your loved ones into bed underneath the glowing Christmas tree, think of those who believe in Santa, Christmas miracles, in humanity, and peace on earth. No matter what presents are under the tree, remember the presence of loved ones, and also hold close the moments as there truly is no time like the present. The Proof is in the Figgy Pudding!
