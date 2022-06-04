Intolerance seems to be the calling card of a lot of folks right now, including some who make up the far-right conservative wing of the Republican party, and lately their true (non rainbow flavored) colors are shining through more clearly than ever before.
Many of the same folks who love to preach the idea of loving thy neighbor don’t care to practice what they preach.
Their (conditional) love comes with an asterisk: You better be like me.
Some would argue that that type of hypocrisy is rooted in ignorance, but that is being too kind. Ignorance is basically not knowing or not understanding.
A better match for intolerance might be stupidity, which some would define as knowing or understanding, but doing the wrong thing anyway.
Unfortunately for those of us who chose to live and let live, there are a lot of stupid people out there with a lot of influence and as long as they keep spreading their intolerance, hate and said stupidity, the world will continue to go down a dark and angry path.
The kind of path that, in theory, could lead to angry little people shooting up schools and supermarkets. That’s not to say it is the key ingredient, but all the division spurred on by this constant need to promote separation based on differences cannot be helping the situation.
For example, nothing positive can come from the words that spew from the mouth of the newest head of America’s stupid table: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
This week the homophobic and hateful Georgia Republican doubled down on her claim to the throne of ignorance, by (naturally) going after Pride Month, which is held in June and usually features a number of events nationwide commemorating the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969, which most historians consider to be the birth of the modern LGBT movement.
She opened the week with an angry, vile little Tweet that gives all conservatives a bad name, writing: “Only one day each year, we honor military members who died serving our country for ALL of us to be free. An entire #PrideMonth and millions in spending through corporations & our government on LGBTQ sexual identity needs to end. The movement's goals were achieved, were they not?”
As if that wasn’t enough, she doubled down during a streaming session on her social media sites later in the week, saying: “Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are.”
With that one she managed to check off all the bigot boxes in just two sentences.
You know what they say: Stupid is as stupid does.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Greene has flashed her head of the hate club card. Back in March, at a Donald Trump rally, she went off on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg, deciding to make it personal and going full hater mode under the disguise of not agreeing with his stance on electric vehicles.
“You know what?” Greene asked the crowd. ”Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycle, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls' bathrooms. Yup.”
It’s truly frightening how dumb Greene really is. She can’t even follow the closet bigot’s No. 1 rule of spreading hate: Don’t come right out and make it obvious you hate (insert group name here), hide behind your faith and use weak excuses and unrelated examples to hold down (said group or individual).
Otherwise, you’ll tip your hand and expose yourself too soon.
The fact that a woman who inserts her foot into her mouth each and every time she opens it, made it to Washington, D.C., is extremely disappointing for human kind.
Sadly, she’s not the first deep thinker (not) to earn a seat in Congress and won’t be the last. That being said, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should send her flowers daily for bumping her from the top spot of the, “did she really just say that,” list.
There is a stark difference between the two women, however.
While both say and do questionable things, what makes Greene, and those who share her way of thinking, so dangerous is how dedicated she and they are to spreading anger and hate and stoking the flames of discord in this country.
I’ve yet to see AOC disparage an entire group of human beings the way Greene and others on the far right end of the conservative spectrum seem to do on a daily basis these days.
Greene and her conspiracy theory fanbase are dangerous because they have this unfounded and irrational fear that opening the eyes of the world to our differences as human beings will somehow lead to a catastrophic ending to their way of life.
They fear educating the masses to the reality of our world and country because they fear losing their grip on some imaginary power they think they have to decide who or what is right or wrong.
And they are willing to go to war with those they deem different and anyone who dares to stand up to them for what is right.
What they need to do — what we all need to do — is be a little nicer to each other.
Not just to some people — to all people.
Not sometimes — all the time.
Just because the Good Book says a person has the ability to wipe the slate clean with apologies on a Sunday, doesn’t mean that person has a license to be a hateful jerk Monday through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.