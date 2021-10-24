When I saw the flashing lights in my rearview mirror, I immediately pulled over onto the shoulder of Highway 53 appproaching Super One and Target. A Minnesota State Patrol car pulled over behind my vehicle, and the officer came to the passenger side window. I’m glad he was in a safe place away from the passing traffic. I thought about the Ted Foss law requiring motor vehicles to move over when passing an emergency vehicle stopped on the shoulder. It is named for state patrol officer Ted Foss killed by a passing vehicle near Lewiston, Minnesota, in 2000.
“Do you know why I stopped you?” the officeer said. I replied, “Because my license tabs are expired?” He said yes. My license tabs are due in August, and it was a couple weeks into September. He asked if I had proof of insurance, and I said yes, fumbling through the console to find the current coverage statement. Meanwhile I told the officer that he’s probably heard all these excuses before, like “meant to pick up the tabs but time got away from me” etc., etc. I finally found the insurance proof.
The officer took my driver’s license and went back to the patrol car, returning shortly thereafter and handing me the license and saying I should get the tabs soon. I thanked the officer and remembered to signal as I moved into the traffic lane. The highway patrol officer had been very pleasant and professional.
I grew up knowing you respect law enforcement officers. It’s not complicated. An officer stops you, you cooperate, you don’t argue. Officers of the law have a tough job. All this defund-the-police rhetoric is ridiculous. A story in the Wall Street Journal told of the November ballot question that seeks to eliminate the Minnepolis police department and replace it with a “public health approach over traditional law-enforcement tactics.” The VFW Auxiliary’s complimentary spaghetti dinners express our gratitude to those who protect and serve.
