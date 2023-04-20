This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Daniel Marchetti of Hibbing. Mr. Marchetti passed away recently.
He served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service, Mr. Marchetti.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Somebody please tell me that hockey players are not tough.
How about Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron taking a skate to the face from the Las Vegas goalie on Tuesday night. He went to the dressing room, got 75 stitches and returned to the ice less than a period later.
The Jets went on to win the game 5-1.
75 stitches to the face and then coming back to play in the next period?
I think NBA players like LeBron James would be out for at least a month. “Wow” is all I can say.
—
Finally, how about that Minnesota Wild squad winning that first playoff game on Monday night in double overtime, on the road? Great start to the best of seven series.
Next up was last night’s game in Dallas before Game 3 in St. Paul on Friday.
—
Bad
How about some of those home NHL hockey fans after winning Game 1 of their first round series starting to chant “We want the Cup… We want the Cup!”
Are you kidding me? You won Game 1.
That means 15 more wins before you get that Stanley Cup. Aren’t you getting a little too excited after Game 1?
—
Ugly
How about the Philadelphia Eagles signing 24-year-old QB Jalen Hurts to a record breaking five-year $255 million contract with $179.304 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause?
I think that Hurts might keep getting better but over $179 million in guarantees?
I guess that is what pro sports are coming to.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Of the top five highest paid athletes, three of them play the same sport. What sport is that?”
Fifteen readers knew it was soccer.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 12 which made Mike Malevich a winner.
I will be mailing out cards next week to winners of the past weeks.
Thanks for being patient with me.
This week you are playing for a very nice Matt Niskanen used Jersey Card, donated by Tom Postudensek.
Give this one a try.
“Matt Niskanen scored his first NHL goal when he played for which team? And which team was it against?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
(0) comments
