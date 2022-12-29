This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John Meehan of Gilbert. He passed away recently.
John served in the U.S. Air Force and served for 20 years. Thank you for your service Mr. Meehan.
This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John Meehan of Gilbert. He passed away recently.
John served in the U.S. Air Force and served for 20 years. Thank you for your service Mr. Meehan.
Rest in peace.
Good
How about that Vikings squad?
First they come back from a 33-0 deficit to win 39-36 over the Colts. Then, kicker Greg Joseph unleashes a 61-yard field goal as time expires to beat the Giants.
The way things are going, could this be one of those special years?
Two regular season games left. Let’s see if that defense gets any better.
—-
Finally, how about Arizona Cardinals defensive star J.J. Watt announcing his retirement?
The five-time Pro Bowl selection has played for the Cardinals for the past two seasons. The first round pick out of Wisconsin played for the Houston Texans from 2011-2020.
His 101 career sacks still are the most in Texans history, by far.
I think it will be a no-brainer for Watt getting into the Hall of Fame.
Enjoy retirement J.J. You’ve earned it.
Bad
How about my Chicago Blackhawks and the season they are having.
Thirty-three games in the season and they are 8-21-4. They are nine points behind the Arizona Coyotes and 28 points behind the first-place Dallas Stars.
My sports year is not a good one. The Bears stunk, the Blackhawks can’t beat anyone, and even the Bulls are in 11th place.
It looks like it’s going to be a long winter for me.
Ugly
Anybody watched any of the way-too-many college football bowl games? Me neither.
I will watch the big ones and that’s it.
Sorry that I missed the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama where Buffalo beat Georgia Southern, 23-21.
I must have been watching “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What football team won the first ever football game played at night?”
Ten readers knew it was the Philadelphia Athletics.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 8, which made Greg Miller a winner. Your card is on the way Greg.
Give this one a try.
“Who is the only NHL team that has yet to win a game in Canada this year?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.