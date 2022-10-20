‘Good’ to Vikings for finding ways to win late

This week’s column is dedicated to Shelly Lynn Gerulli. She passed away recently
Shelly Graduated from Mesabi East High School and then joined the Army National Guard in Duluth.
Shelly served in the 477th Medical Unit becoming a Medical Specialist. She was activated and served during Desert Storm.
Thank you for your Service Shelly.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about those Minnesota Vikings with a two game lead in the NFC North?
They have had all close games but are figuring it out how to win the games late. Nobody else in that division is doing that.
I wouldn’t close the door on the Packers yet but a quick two game lead really helps.
—
Finally, it’s that part of October where high school football and volleyball will be starting their playoffs next week.
This is the best part of the fall season. Get out there and root for your favorite teams.
—
Bad
How about the start of the NHL season for the Minnesota Wild? They’re 0-3 and have given up 20 goals in the three losses.
I know it’s early but this is not the start of the season they wanted. Even my Blackhawks are 1-2.
I love the NHL season.
—
Ugly
How about Tom Brady, who has now compared the slog of playing in an NFL season to “going away on deployment in the military.”
When discussing the balance between his job and his life, Brady said: “I almost look at a football season like I’m away on deployment for the military. And it’s like, man, here I go again.”
The seven time Super Bowl winner wants to compare a football season to serving your country?
Shame on you.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many times did Mark Messier win the Hart Trophy and what years did he win it?”
Fifteen readers knew he won it two times, in 1990 and 1992.
The names were numbered and Kelley at the front desk of the paper picked No. 3 which made Dan Berg a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Yankee great Mickey Mantle won the Most Valuable Player award in three seasons. What years were they?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
