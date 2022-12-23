This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Philip Shopp of Virginia. He passed away recently.
Mr. Shopp served in the United States Air Force for four years. Thank you for your service, Mr. Shopp.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Great job to the Minnesota Vikings for completing the greatest comeback in NFL history when they came back and beat Indianapolis last Saturday.
The Vikings trailed 33-0 and came back to win 39-36 in overtime. The win also clinched the NFC North division title.
Great win Vikes, but you better get that defense ready for the playoffs.
—
Finally, if you haven’t had a chance to watch the Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team, you should.
Head coach Spencer Aune has that squad playing some good basketball.
The Wolverines will be on the road next week in Hibbing and at the Pequot Lakes Holiday Tournament, but will be back home in January. If you get a chance, go check out this squad.
Offensively and defensively, they are a fun team to watch.
—
Bad
Am I the only one that thinks college football has way too many bowl games? Forty-two Bowl games is way too many.
That means there has to be 84 teams that have at least six wins. You don’t need six wins any more.
When the season ended, the remaining spots for Bowl bids would go to the 5-7 teams with the highest Academic Progress Rate. That meant that the team with the highest APR would get a Bowl bid,
Rice was given the bowl bid to go face the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama last week.
The Golden Eagles beat Rice 38-24 in the game that I’m sure dozened watched.
Come on, 42 bowl games is just too many.
—
Ugly
How about in a stunning turn of events former Twins shortstop is headed to the New York Mets and not the San Francisco Giants like everybody thought.
The 28-year-old is to sign a 12-year, $315 deal with the Mets. The Mets total payroll will be just about $500 million.
Twins couldn’t afford that?
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “There have been 19,180 players to play Major League Baseball. Just one of them has 350 HR, 200 SB, .300 BA, and .400 OBP in their career. His name is?”
Only 12 readers knew it was Larry Walker.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper picked No. 5, which made John Guralski a winner. Your prize is on the way, “Gerb.”
Give this one a try.
“What football team won the first ever football game played at night?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Thanks goes out to all of my loyal readers.
Have a Merry Christmas and we’ll see you next week.
—
