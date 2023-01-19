This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Raymond Jyrkas of Keewatin. He passed away recently.
Mr. Jyrkas served his country during the Vietnam era with the U.S. Air Force. Thank you for your Service Mr. Jyrkas.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Tuesday night was a good night. I was lucky enough to go and cover some Chisholm boys’ basketball.
The Bluestreaks took on the South Ridge Panthers. The game didn’t come out how Chisholm wanted it to but it was a great one for me.
I got to see and talk with Bluestreaks head coach Nick Milani and his assistant coaches Joel McDonald and Larry Pervenanze. Talk about three class individuals.
It was great to talk with Nick, Joel, and Larry. I hope to be back soon.
Get it going Bluestreaks.
Finally, how about those Twins spending a little more money? They signed right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack to a three year, $12.5 million contract.
Paddack is recovering from his second Tommy John surgery. We will see if the 27-year-old has anything left in his arm.
Bad
I said it before and I will say it again.
“Defense wins championships”
Yes, the Vikings had their chances last week but the defense let them down. While I was writing this on Wednesday morning, the Vikings announced an afternoon press conference.
Was that to fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell? We’ll have to wait and see.
Ugly
How about my Chicago Blackhawks?
A solid 11-26. Only 33 points behind first place Winnipeg and Dallas.
Oh well, baseball opening day is only 70 days away.
Go Cubs, go.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In 1988 Mario Lemieux scored 5 goals in different ways in the same game. What were they?”
Must have been an easy one. Seventeen readers knew he scored an even strength goal, a power play goal, a shorthanded goal, a goal on a penalty shot, and an empty net goal.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 7 which made Val Hill a winner. Your card is on the way, Val.
Give this NBA question a try.
“Which team won the very first NBA Championship in 1950 and who did they beat?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
