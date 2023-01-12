This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John Francis Rowe Jr. Mr. Rowe passed away recently
He enlisted in the United States Army and served his country from 1960-64. Thank you for your service Mr. Rowe.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about that Minnesota Twins squad reaching a 6-year, $200 million deal with Carlos Correa?
The deal for the all-star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 years if he remains healthy.
Is that signing enough to put the Twins where they want to get? Hard to say but finally spending some money is good.
—
NFL playoffs start this weekend. The Vikings will host the Giants on Sunday in the wildcard round.
Minnesota had just beat the Giants a couple of weeks ago when Greg Joseph kicked a 61-yard field goal to win the game.
I wouldn’t want it to come down to that to win the game again. Play better defense and score some quick points.
—
Bad
So my Bears ended their season with another loss. That means a 3-14 season.
One good thing only is that they now will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.
They need a lot of help from quarterback Justin Fields. He had a nice year but sure needs help out there from lineman and wide receivers.
There is always next year. It’s almost the baseball season.
—
Ugly
No Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs this year and you know what that means? Yup, seven to eight months of everybody asking Aaron Rodgers if he’s coming back next year or not.
“I’m still thinking about it.”
“I love Green Bay but we’ll have to see.”
“Do I feel like I have anything left to prove to myself?”
Come on Aaron either say you’re going to play or just retire.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “When was the NHL founded?”
Sixteen readers knew it was Nov. 26 1917. The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper office picked number 13, which made Edward DeRubis a winner.
Your card is on the way Edward.
Give this one a try.
“In 1988 Mario Lemieux scored 5 goals in different ways in the same game. What were they?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff—It’s Only Sports
—
