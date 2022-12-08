This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Carl Herrala of Ely. He passed away recently.
Mr. Herrala served in the US Air Force, stationed in Japan. Thank you for your service, Carl.
This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Carl Herrala of Ely. He passed away recently.
Mr. Herrala served in the US Air Force, stationed in Japan. Thank you for your service, Carl.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Pretty easy one this week.
How about that state championship Mountain Iron-Buhl football team? The Rangers fought back after trailing 19-0 and overcame the odds to take a 28-25 win over Spring Grove to complete a perfect season this past Saturday at US Bank Stadium.
It was quite a game to watch.
When they fell behind in the first quarter, MI-B never changed their game plan and fought until the final whistle. Great job Rangers
You were fun to watch this season.
—
Looking for something else to watch this winter?
Go and check out the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team. The young squad is playing some solid hockey.
I went and covered them last Friday when they shut out Princeton 4-0. That Wolverines squad passed the puck around and took advantage of some great scoring chances.
Go check out the Wolverines, they are a fun team to watch.
—
Bad
How about Afghanistan being warned by the International Olympic Committee?
If women are not allowed to play sports under Taliban rule ahead of the 2024 Olympics the committee will stop working with Afghanistan.
Should have happened years ago.
—
Ugly
How about that NFC South football division?
Tampa Bay is leading the division at 6-6 and second place Atlanta is 5-8.
I guess I wouldn’t be scared to play teams in that division.
Unless you’re a Bears squad.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Jim Piersall once led the league in doubles. How many did he hit that season?”
Sixteen readers knew he hit 40 doubles in 1956.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 16, which made Tim Kuzma a winner. Your card is on the way Tim.
Give this one a try.
“Who is the athlete that was named the AP Greatest Athlete of the First Half of the 20th Century?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.