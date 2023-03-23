This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Earnest Ahola. He passed away recently.
Mr. Ahola was born in Eveleth.
Earnest served in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Newfoundland. Thank you for your service Mr. Ahola
Rest in peace.
—
Good
A big way-to-go goes out to the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team for winning their first state championship last weekend.
The Rangers took it one game at a time like they knew they had to and came away with three wins.
The Rangers will only lose one senior off this year’s squad so they should be pretty solid next season as well.
Great job MI-B.
—
Finally, a good way to end this weekend would be the Cherry boys also winning a state championship.
The Tigers opened up the quarterfinals yesterday against Border West. The game was played at 1 p.m. yesterday so I didn’t have the final score or who won the contest when I was writing this column.
I was lucky enough to cover Cherry a few times this season. They are a solid team that plays well on both sides of the ball.
One game at a time Tigers. I will be watching.
—
Bad
How about Major League Baseball going to announce some new rules tweaks with the pitch clock. Coming are some new timing adjustments.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes significant. How about leaving baseball where it was?
One of my favorite t-shirts I owned was the one I wore to the Baseball Hall of Fame when my idol, Ryne Sandberg, was inducted.
“Selig is not my Bud.”
Come on, it’s Major League Baseball. Don’t mess with it.
—
Ugly
How about that Big Ten sending almost every team to the NCAA Tournament?
The tournament is down to sixteen teams and how many Big Ten teams are left? Can you say one?
If you would have told me that they would be down to one team now, I would not have said it would be Michigan State. I would have said Purdue.
No. 1 seeded Purdue lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 63-58. Good thing I didn’t fill out a bracket this year. I think I would have Purdue in the Final Four.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first President to throw out a ceremonial first pitch?”
Easy one for my readers.
Eighteen readers knew it was William Howard Taft.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 16, which made Roland Erickson a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Everyone knows that the great Michael Jordan played his College ball at North Carolina. But what was his first choice of where he wanted to play?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
