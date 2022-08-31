‘Good’ to Serena’s last dance

This week’s column is dedicated to Delores Richter of Ely. She passed away recently.
Delores graduated from high school in Ely and joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Thank you for your service, Miss Richter.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
So, since I was finished umping summer women’s league softball on Monday nights, I was hoping to see if there was something good on TV to watch and boy did I get lucky.
Serena Williams was playing what could have been her last US Open match of her career. Williams took on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.
It was not going to be Serena’s final singles match at the Open. She coasted to a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Even Chris Evert in the booth said that Serena played the best that she has seen her play in the last five years. She might be 40 years old but she’s not done yet.
She played again late Wednesday and I hope she got the win. Keep it going Serena.
—
Bad
How about Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson about to miss another full season with a knee injury?
He tore his ACL in the final preseason game against the Broncos. That is the same knee he tore a year ago.
You might have to start calling him Bisi “Byron Buxton” Johnson
—
Ugly
Only two months of baseball left and I think I can officially say that my Cubs are done.
They might be ahead of Cincinnati and Pittsburgh in the NL Central standings but being 20 games behind St. Louis might be too much to make up.
I guess I have to watch the Twins games and see if they can catch Cleveland.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first tight end inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame?”
Sixteen readers knew it was Chicago great Mike Ditka.
Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 15 which made Mike Malevich a winner. Your card is on the way Mike.
There will be no trivia question this week. My wife and I will be out of town until Tuesday.
I will be getting some new prizes from Clyde Frosaker next week so I’ll see if I can come up with some tougher questions.
—-
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
