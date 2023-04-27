This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Frank Bislow of Virginia.
Mr. Bislow passed away recently.
He served in the US Army during World War II, stationed in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska.
Thank you for your Service Mr. Bislow.
Rest in Peace
—
Good
I know the local hockey season is done, but a big “Good” goes out to the Rock Ridge 12U squad for the season they had.
They played in five tournaments this season and won all five of them.
That led to a trip down to the State Tournament in Faribault, where they finished a strong third place.
Looks like the Rock Ridge hockey program is going to be strong. Great job on your strong season 12U squad.
—
Good thing that Rock Ridge, Mountain Iron-Buhl, and Mesabi East all have turf fields and Virginia has an indoor tennis building.
Without that, I don’t think we would be having a spring sports season. Great job local schools.
—
Bad
Well it looks like the Jets are getting Aaron Rodgers.
Of course it’s not official yet but it looks like the Packers will get multiple picks.
How about NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath giving Rodgers his blessing to wear retired No. 12 in his Jets uniform?
But it sounds like Rodgers will be wearing the No. 8, the number he wore in college at Cal.
He did say that his experience with psychedelics made him a better player, lover.
Are you kidding me? I don’t even know how to respond to that.
Enjoy New York Rodgers.
—
Ugly
As I was writing this the Minnesota Timberwolves have just been eliminated from the NBA playoffs and Minnesota just fell behind the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their NHL playoff series.
Well I guess the Twins holding a 3-game lead in the American League Central Division over the Guardians is something Minnesota fans can be excited about.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “When Matt Niskanen scored his first NHL goal, what team did he play for and what team was it against?”
Easy one for my readers.
Seventeen readers knew he played for the Dallas Stars and he scored it against the San Jose Sharks.”
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper office said, “We haven’t picked a low number in a while so let’s pick No. 1?”
Picking that number made Louis Chad a winner.
Your very nice Matt Niskanen card, donated by Tom Postudensek is on the way.
Give this one a try folks.
“Everybody knows that Kevin Garnett holds most of the all-time Timberwolves records. How many triple-doubles did Garnett have in his Timberwolves career?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff—It’s Only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
