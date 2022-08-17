This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. William ‘Bill’ Davidson of Babbitt. He passed away recently.
Bill was a Navy veteran. Thank you for your service Mr. Davidson
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Kids are heading back to school very soon and you know what that means: fall sports.
Football, volleyball, girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming, cross country and soccer all started practice this week.
After a quick vacation in the first week of September, I’ll be ready to go out and cover some local sporting events before the snow starts to fly.
Get in shape kids.
—
Since fall is almost here, you know what that means, don’t you? NFL football.
My only question right now is, “What team is leading the NFC North right now?” Tell me the truth.
I should have used that one as a trivia question this week just so I could get the correct answer from my readers. It’s the 1-0 Chicago Bears.
Will it last? Probably not. But they are in first place right now.
—
Bad
What has happened to the Twins Bullpen?
They can’t seem to hold a lead anymore.
In fact they are no longer in first place. They are a game behind Cleveland and tied with the White Sox. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
Better start closing out some Twins games.
—
Ugly
How about that Yankees squad only winning two games since the All Star Game?
Good thing they had an 18-game lead at the All Star break. They still have a nine-game lead over the Rays and a 10-game lead over Toronto.
I think they are still pretty safe
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Which NFL game was the first to be aired on live television?”
Ten readers knew it was the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1939 on NBC.
The names of the correct answers were numbers and Kelly at the front desk of the newspaper picked No. 5 which made Pete Prijatel a winner. Your card is on the way Pete.
Give this one a try.
“Which undefeated team did the Miami Dolphins beat to keep their “undefeated season” in 1985 intact?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
