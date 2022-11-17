This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Joseph Baltich Sr. of Ely. He passed away recently.
Joseph was a Korean War veteran. Thank you for your service Mr. Baltich.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about that Mountain Iron-Buhl football team for winning the state quarterfinal game over Kittson County Central, 42-28.
The Rangers battled against a tough Bearcats team and came away with a 14 point win.
Next up for the Rangers in a game today against Wheaton/Herman-Norcross.
The Rangers will meet them in the state semifinals at 10:30 a.m. at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Get it done Rangers
—
Finally, how about those Vikings?
Holding a four and a half game lead over the Packers in the division.
They have come out and found ways to win. Fans are happy.
—
Bad
Is it just me or has Basketball coaching attire changed?
I was watching some Kansas and Duke basketball on Tuesday night and noticed that coaches didn’t wear a shirt and tie.
I grew up watching Mr. Bob McDonald and his players show up to games wearing a shirt and tie and coach McDonald’s staff also wearing a shirt and tie.
Now I see coaches wearing a Nike sweatshirt with the team name on it.
I’m sorry that just doesn’t look right to me.
Put the shirts and ties back on. Be professional please.
—
Ugly
The Ugly is pretty easy for me this week.
How about those Bears on Sunday? Losing to those Detroit Lions, 31-30.
Of course that is after leading 24-10 at the end of the third quarter.
Giving up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter… at home.
It just really can’t get any worse than this.
Good thing it’s the NHL season.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many home runs did Bob Allison hit in his rookie season/”
Only 13 people knew it was 30.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 7, which made Mint Harris a winner.
Your card is on the way, Mint.
Give this one a try.
“Which Detroit Red Wing was the first American-born defenseman to score 200 career goals?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy can be reached at
