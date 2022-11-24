This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Lyle Klein of Ely. He passed away recently.
Mr. Klein enlisted in the United States Navy and taught music at the Naval School of Music and was a tuba player. Thank you for your Service Mr. Klein.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Great job to that Mountain Iron-Buhl football team for clinching their spot in the 9-man state title game next week.
The Rangers will take on Spring Grove in the Championship game on Saturday, Dec 3 at 10 a.m.
They have taken it one game at a time and gotten it done.
One game left Rangers. Close this deal.
—
Finally, it is now high school basketball and hockey season. Its’ time for me to get out and watch some great local athletes.
I am ready to go watch some hockey in the Iron Trail Motors Event Center or the Hippodrome.
Or watch some basketball all across the Range.
I’m hoping for a fun winter. Good luck teams… I’ll see you soon.
—
Bad
I know it’s early in the college basketball season but how about that Minnesota Gophers squad playing in the SoCal Challenge.
The Gophers lined up to play California Baptist. Who is that?
Have you ever heard of Cal Baptist? Me neither.
The Gophers beat the Lancers 62-61 in overtime.
Is it going to be one of those seasons for the Gophers?
—
Ugly
I know it is pretty much a done deal and the Vikings are going to be in the Playoffs but that game against Dallas on Sunday was pretty sad.
I thought quarterback Kirk Cousins was going to get killed out there. Being sacked seven times was scary.
The 40-3 loss put them at 8-2.
A good friend of mine sent me a message halfway through the game and he said, “I think we are resting the starters for the postseason.”
Overall that game was Ugly.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first American-born Defenseman to score 200 NHL goals?”
Fourteen readers knew it was Reed Larson.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 5 which made John Guralski a winner.
Your card is on the way, “Gerber.”
Give this one a try.
“Roberto Clemente hit his 3,000th career hit against which team and at what stadium?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
