This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Paul Plesha of Gilbert. Paul passed away recently.
He served in the Korean War and was a lifetime member of Gilbert VFW Post 4456. Thank you for your service Mr. Plesha.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
This is definitely one of my favorite times of the year: Playoff high school hockey.
Section 7A Quarterfinals on Tuesday night saw some ugly scores but people are pretty much used to that. Hermantown over North Shore 15-1, Rock Ridge over International Falls 9-0 and Duluth Denfeld over Greenway 7-0.
Those quarterfinal wins lead up to today’s Semifinals in Duluth, Hermantown vs Hibbing and Rock Ridge vs Denfeld.
Let’s have some great games boys.
—
Finally, “The streak is over…The streak is over.”
That’s what Cherry girls basketball coach Dan Grotberg chanted last Friday night when his Tigers beat Nashwauk-Keewatin with Jimmy there covering the game. The Tigers had not won a home game this year that I was there covering.
It got to the point that if Coach Grotberg saw me there he was almost ready to call it a loss already. Well, the streak is over, coach.
It’s no longer my fault.
—
Bad
You would think that when I say that my Chicago Bulls are in third place in the division that they must be close to first place Milwaukee.
Nope, they are 15 and a half back. Ouch.
—
Ugly
So there I was last Sunday, watching the Wild game on TV. You know how they run things across the bottom right of the screen that shows upcoming games that day and the time they drop the puck or what player is hot.
How about one of the games that was going to be played on Sunday night was Toronto vs the Blackhawks.
The only thing they could run across the bottom of the screen about the Blackhawks was, “NHL Low 39 points.”
That’s how my winter is going I guess.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “How many dimples does an average golf ball have?”
An easy one. Seventeen readers knew it was 336.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 15, which made Pete Prijatel a winner.
Your golf ball is on the way Peter.
Give this one a try.
“Who pitched the only no-hit game in World Series history and what year was it?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
