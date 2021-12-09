‘Good’ to new hockey arena
Faye Akerman

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Phillip “Cheezy” Cochran of Bovey. He passed away recently.

Mr. Cochran joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service “Cheezy.”

Rest in peace.

Good

I was lucky enough to go out and cover the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team on Monday night when they hosted Superior at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

The Wolverines won their second home opener in the arena 6-5 in front of a nice crowd.

What a beautiful arena it is. Get out there and check it out.

Minnesota is now the 13th state to adopt a shot clock for high school basketball. The 35-second clock will start in the 2022-23 season.

My only question is, what if a school comes out and says that they just can’t afford to put up the shot clock? Only 19% of the schools are equipped with the shot clock now.

Overall, I like the move.

Bad

I was one of those football fans that said that Detroit would not go winless this season. I figured that the sorry Lions would win at least one game.

But were they going to beat the Vikings? Wow.

It makes me want to go for it on 4th and goal. What was Paul Allen’s excuse this week?

Good luck against Pittsburgh tonight.

Ugly

Congratulations to the Minnesota Gophers football team for being invited to play West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 28th. Great, right?

Not for some of the Gophers fans who think they should be going to a bigger Bowl.

I guess just beating Wisconsin means you should play in one of the top ten Bowls.

Come on. You had a decent season and are going to Arizona in the middle of the winter to play in a Bowl game. Wake up, Gopher fans.

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “In Cricket, how many matches generally make up an Ashes Test series?”

Eleven readers knew it was 5. The names were numbered and Mesabi Tribune sports writer Ben Romsaas picked No. 1, which made Louis Chad a Winner.

Your Snickers Pizza Shop Gift Certificate, courtesy of Clyde Frosaker is on the way.

This week you are playing for a beautiful Brett Hull Rookie Card, donated by Frosaker. Give this one a try.

“Where did Brett Hull play his college hockey and how many goals did he score in the 1985-86 season?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

That will do it for this week.

Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports

Jimmy Laine can be reached at

jimmylaine1010@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments