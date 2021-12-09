‘Good’ to new hockey arena JIMMY LAINE SPORTS COLUMNIST Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Faye Akerman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Phillip “Cheezy” Cochran of Bovey. He passed away recently.Mr. Cochran joined the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service “Cheezy.”Rest in peace.—GoodI was lucky enough to go out and cover the Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team on Monday night when they hosted Superior at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center.The Wolverines won their second home opener in the arena 6-5 in front of a nice crowd.What a beautiful arena it is. Get out there and check it out.—Minnesota is now the 13th state to adopt a shot clock for high school basketball. The 35-second clock will start in the 2022-23 season.My only question is, what if a school comes out and says that they just can’t afford to put up the shot clock? Only 19% of the schools are equipped with the shot clock now.Overall, I like the move.—BadI was one of those football fans that said that Detroit would not go winless this season. I figured that the sorry Lions would win at least one game.But were they going to beat the Vikings? Wow.It makes me want to go for it on 4th and goal. What was Paul Allen’s excuse this week?Good luck against Pittsburgh tonight.—UglyCongratulations to the Minnesota Gophers football team for being invited to play West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 28th. Great, right?Not for some of the Gophers fans who think they should be going to a bigger Bowl.I guess just beating Wisconsin means you should play in one of the top ten Bowls.Come on. You had a decent season and are going to Arizona in the middle of the winter to play in a Bowl game. Wake up, Gopher fans.—The Good, Bad, and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “In Cricket, how many matches generally make up an Ashes Test series?”Eleven readers knew it was 5. The names were numbered and Mesabi Tribune sports writer Ben Romsaas picked No. 1, which made Louis Chad a Winner.Your Snickers Pizza Shop Gift Certificate, courtesy of Clyde Frosaker is on the way.This week you are playing for a beautiful Brett Hull Rookie Card, donated by Frosaker. Give this one a try.“Where did Brett Hull play his college hockey and how many goals did he score in the 1985-86 season?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phillip Cochran Sport Football Fan Shot Clock Courtesy Clyde Frosaker Opener Minnesota Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Michael (Mike) Hugh Koski Jeanette R. Star Red Rock Hotel & Suites set to open in 2022 Carol Skinner Michael Lee Anderson Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 26 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
