This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Rocky Schaefer. He passed away recently in Winter Haven, Florida.
Mr. Schaefer served in the US Navy from 1972-74. Thank you for your service, Rocky.
Rest in peace.
Good
A big “Way to Go” goes out to MI-B multi-sport athlete Asher Zubich for making his decision to play college football and continue his education at St. Olaf college in Northfield, Minnesota.
Zubich just led his MI-B Rangers football team to a perfect season and State 9-Man title.
Now, Zubich is playing basketball and will lace up his baseball cleats in the spring.
But what a fall he had. I suspect we’ll hear more from him soon when player of the year awards start going out.
Congrats Asher. You made us proud.
Finally, did you see that Army vs Navy Football game on Saturday? What a battle it was.
Army came away with a win in double overtime.
Navy fired head coach Ken Niumatalolo after the game. Niumatalolo had been the Navy head coach for 15 years.
What a game it was.
Bad
I know that the Vikings are about to clinch the NFC North title but with the playoffs just around the corner they better figure something out on defense.
If they play defense like they are in the playoffs, it will be a quick run.
Ugly
I really think a lot of Minnesota Timberwolves fans expected their team to get off to a better start.
The Timberwolves are 13-14 and only ahead of Oklahoma City in the Western Conference Northwest division.
I know it’s still early in the season but this is not the start they wanted to get off to.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the athlete named greatest athlete of the first half of the 20th century?”
Twelve readers knew it was Jim Thorpe.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 3, which made Frank Pezzutto a winner.
It might be winter but give this baseball question a try.
“There have been 19,180 players to play Major League Baseball. Just one of them has 350 HR, 200 SB, .300 BA, and .400 OBP in their career. His name is?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
