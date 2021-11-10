‘Good’ to MI-B football, area volleyball

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Richard Saukko of Eveleth.
He passed away recently.
Richard served in the National Guard from 1972-76.
Thank you for your service Mr. Saukko.
Rest in peace.
---
Good
How about that Mountain Iron-Buhl football team? The Rangers are headed back to the state tournament.
They ran past Cherry last Friday, 66-20 to clinch their bid in the tourney.
MI-B will face Fertile-Beltrami tonight at 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
Good luck Rangers. Punch that ticket to U.S. Bank Stadium.
---
What a wonderful fall it was for me covering high school volleyball for the paper.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Beth Bittman always made sure there was a seat at the table for me.
Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau would just take a picture of the stats sheet and let me take it back to the office.
And of course Northeast Range head coach Jodi Rogers-Reichensperger just always being her happy self. I have covered her games for years and she has never changed. Win or lose she was alway a joy to talk to after matches.
So thank you Beth, Sara, and Jodi. You guys made my fall.
---
Bad
Great job Aaron Rodgers. I’m sure your teammates are happy with you.
Rogers tested positive for COVID-19 and was not allowed to play in the Packers and Chiefs game on Sunday.
Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP said in August that he was immunized when asked about vaccination status. Immunized for what?
Football is a team sport Aaron. Packers running back Aaron Jones said, “I don’t think it’s a selfish decision (to not be vaccinated),” Jones said. “He’s our leader. He’s 100% committed to this team.”
I guess I would hate to see an uncommitted player.
---
Ugly
How about that NFC North? Does anybody want to win that division?
The Packers quarterback wants to lie about being vaccinated.
My Bears are going to get their rookie quarterback killed.
The Vikings look like they are afraid to win a game.
Detroit is just Detroit.
It looks like a long season in the North.
---
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In 2019, how many TD passes and picks did Kirk Cousins throw?”
Only 11 readers knew that Cousins tossed 26 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions.
The names were numbered and sports writer Ben Romsaas picked No. 8, which made Donna Meier a winner
This week you are playing for a great Minnesota North Stars Jack Carlson card. The card was donated by Clyde Frosaker of Virginia.
Give this one a try.
“Jack Carlson played five seasons with the North Stars and two with the St. Louis Blues. How many total points did he collect in his career and how many minutes did he spend in the penalty box?”
Let’s see how many correct answers we get from this one.
---
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff … It’s only sports.
---
