This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Thomas Stewart of Hoyt Lakes. He passed away recently.
Mr. Stewart graduated from Hoyt Lakes High School.
He enlisted in the National Guard and served until retiring in 1993. Thank you for your service Mr. Stewart.
Rest in peace.
Good
I was lucky enough to go and cover Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball on Monday when they hosted Cass Lake-Bena.
The game tipped off at 5:45 p.m. Why so early and not the usual 7 p.m. start? Because the Rangers girls were taking on the Cass Lake-Bena girls at 7:15.
I wish there were more future games on the schedule like that. I know, I know; that would affect some of the junior high games.
Well just move more of the junior high games to weekends.
Thanks MI-B for scheduling the two game nights. It was great.
Bad
So there I was on Saturday and Sunday watching some NFL playoffs and what did I find on TV? Yup, the Minnesota Gophers and Michigan Wolverines playing some College Basketball.
I decided to watch some of that contest. I hadn’t watched any Gophers games this season yet.
I guess after watching that game, maybe that is why. The teams played to a 23-23 tie in the first half and it wasn’t because of great defense by both squads.
It was because both teams stunk offensively.
The second half wasn’t much better. Michigan outscored the Gophers 37-33 in the half.
A half that the Gophers didn’t look like they wanted to be out there. Easy to see why they are 1-8 in the Big Ten.
Remind me to keep it on football next time.
Ugly
How about the Twins trading American League batting champion Luis Arr{span}á{/span}ez to Miami for right-hander Pablo Lopez and a pair of prospects.
The Twins got shortstop Jose Salas, outfielder Byron Chourio, and two well-regarded teenagers.
Well-regarded teenagers. What does that mean? You just traded the American League batting champ.
I guess I just don’t see it.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who won the first NBA title and who did they beat?”
Easy on for my readers. Fourteen readers knew it was the Minneapolis Lakers over the Syracuse Nationals.
Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 11, which made Kim Huewe a winner. Your card is on the way, Kim.
Give this one a try.
“Everybody knows that there wasn’t a three-point line when Wilt Chamberlain played in his 1,045 NBA games. But what was the one thing that Wilt did not do in those 1,045 games?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only Sports.
