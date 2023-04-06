This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. John ‘Jack’ Burgess of Tower. John passed away recently.
Mr. Burgess served in the United States Air Force for four years. Thank you for your service, Mr. Burgess.
Rest In peace.
—
Good
How about the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours?
That was some outstanding basketball. All the teams were ready to come out and play some solid basketball.
LSU winning their first ever Women’s National Championship and UConn winning their fifth men’s title. Both title games were close battles.
I wish every Final Four contest were like the games played last weekend.
—
Finally, the Wild are still playing some great hockey.
They are in a three way tie with the Avs and the Stars for first place in the Central Division.
It looks like it’s going to be a tough playoff.
Only five games left for the Stars and the Wild and four left for the Avs. I guess my Blackhawks, in last place and 42 points back, are out of it.
There is always next year I guess.
—
Bad
How about this spring weather we are having?
I want to get out and cover some high school baseball and softball, not worry about school being canceled because of the weather.
It’s April. Let’s play some ball
—
Ugly
So, did you watch that Iowa vs. LSU women’s basketball title game on Sunday?
I watched the entire game while messaging a friend back and forth about the three officials in the game. He is a former coach and I liked some of his messages sent back to me.
“Horrible call.”
“Let the kids decide this.”
“Officials should be invisible.”
“This panel is a pile.”
“That technical was ridiculous.”
“My thoughts: if she’s not forcing the position, how can she be called for the foul? Brutal!”
At the end of the game, all he could say about the officials was, “absolutely the worst.”
I have to agree with him.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The trivia question last week was, “Who is the only NFL team that has their logo on only one side of their helmets?
Eighteen readers knew it was the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 10 which made Val Hill of Gilbert a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Today’s World Series winners receive a championship ring. But what did players receive instead of a ring prior to 1926?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week. Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
