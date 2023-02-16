This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Earle Ostlie of Eveleth. Mr. Ostlie passed away recently.
Earlie served in the Air Force. Thank you for your service Mr. Ostlie.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
How about Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Carolina Zubich making her college commitment Sunday to play basketball at the University of North Carolina.
It’s not very often that a basketball player around here gets to go and play Division I ball. Great job Jordan.
Any games I can watch that North Carolina plays when you are there I will cheer for you.
Unless, of course, you are playing Duke. Go Blue Devils!
—
Last week I got to cover the Rock Ridge and Duluth Marshall boys’ basketball game.
Early in the second half, Tyson Wilson came off the bench for the Wolverines and the senior power forward hit three straight three pointers that had the crowd and the Rock Ridge bench going crazy.
Rock Ridge coach Spencer Aune also had good things to say about how great it was to see Wilson hit three in a row like that. Great job Tyson
—
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Hali Savela scored her 1,000 point the other night when the Rangers beat Rock Ridge.
That scoring record now gives Mountain Iron-Buhl three girls with over 1,000 points. There are not a lot of teams like that.
Great job Hali. Keep it up.
—
The Super Bowl was this past Sunday.
And you know what Monday after the big game is don’t you? Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
Let’s start baseball season.
—
Bad
How about MLB deciding to keep that ridiculous extra inning rule that teams will have a runner starting on second base beginning in the 10th inning.
If you want a runner in scoring position, get him there.
—
Ugly
The Wild are about in the middle of that seven game home stand and things aren’t exactly how they wanted it to start.
They were back in action last night hosting Colorado and they host Dallas on Friday. They need some wins bad.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What is the only Country to have played in every soccer World Cup?”
Sixteen readers knew it was Brazil.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 10, which made Roland Erickson a winner.
Give this one a try folks.
“How many dimples does an average golf ball have?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
