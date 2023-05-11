This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. David Makynen of Virginia. Mr. Makynen passed away recently.
David served in the U.S. Navy and served as a medic during the Korean Conflict. Thank you for your service Mr. Makynen.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
I was lucky enough to cover a great baseball game last week. Ely took the trip down to face Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Timberwolves squad were coached by Frank Ivancich and Jim Wittrup. This Ely squad made it all the way to the Section 7A Championship Game last season before falling to South Ridge.
Finally getting to see the Ely squad play this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make another late season run to the section title game again.
It’s always great to go watch and then speak with Frank and Jim. Keep playing well Ely.
—
Finally, speaking about high school baseball, have you watched the Rock Ridge squad this season?
The weather has gotten better so go check out that Wolverines team. Watch them hit the ball and check out their arms on the mound.
In fact, go watch them today, when they host state-ranked Duluth Marshall at 4:30 p.m. That should be a great contest between two solid teams.
—
Bad
So did you see that horse I told you to watch in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, “Practical Move?”
Me neither. He was scratched on Friday after a morning gallop and then his temperature began to rise.
Trainer Tim Yakteen then decided that it was the safe thing to do was scratch the horse from the Derby.
Story of my life. Another bad horse pick.
There’s always the Preakness Stakes on May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Maybe I can change my luck?
—
Ugly
I’ve been covering local baseball and softball around the area recently.
I love the sports but one thing bugging me is places that don’t have an American Flag hanging at the fields.
I know sometimes it might be hard to get the National Anthem played, but come on schools get that flag up.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was. “Former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen has a word tattooed on his arm. What does it say?”
Fifteen readers knew that Pippen had “Pip” tattooed on his forearm.
Everyone who sent in the correct answer was numbered and Vince in the front of the newspaper office picked No. 9, which made Katherine Jivery a winner.
Your card is on the way, Katherine. Give this one a try.
“Because it’s ‘nature’s engineer,’ a beaver named Tim serves as the mascot for the sports teams at what East Coast private research university?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
