This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Dennis Krize, formerly of Aurora. Mr. Krize passed away recently.
He served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant, 2nd Armored Cavalry. Thank you for your years of service Mr. Krize.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Great job to the local wrestlers who came up big at the state meet last weekend.
Damian Tapio of Rock Ridge came up fourth at 170 pounds. Bryson Larrabee of Hibbing came in fourth at 160 pounds and Ian Larrabee came in sixth place at 220 lbs.
Great job guys. The North is proud.
—
Finally, how about Rock Ridge, Hibbing and Mesabi East scoring points in the state swimming meet?
Hibbing placed 14th, Rock Ridge 16th, and Mesabi East 19th.
How about Rock Ridge’s Gunnar George?
Placed third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 50 freestyle.
They say being in the top 20 at the state meet is a great thing. Locally we had three teams finish in the Top 20.
Great job guys. You made us proud.
—
Bad
I know we will probably get some more snow this spring but I’m ready for the baseball season.
I want to go watch some high school and college ball.
Come on weather, warm up.
—
Ugly
See what happens when I mention my Blackhawks in last week’s column, letting everybody know that they were the worst team in the NHL with only 39 points.
Go ahead and look at the NHL standings now. My Chicago team isn’t the worst team anymore.
They now have 49 points and are now ahead of Columbus, who only have 46 points.
Things are looking up.
Ha… Ha.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Though Wimbledon is a big deal today, the very first tournament was scheduled in 1877 as a fundraiser for England’s preferred sport of the day. Which was?”
Pretty easy one for my readers. Fifteen readers knew it was Croquet.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 5 which made Greg Miller a winner.
There is no trivia question this week. I will be out of town.
Get ready for some tough questions next week.
—
OK, that’ll do it for this week. Remember, don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
