This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Donovan Goblirsch of Gilbert. He passed away recently.
Mr. Goblirsch graduated from Belview High School in Belview, Minnesota and then joined the U.S. Army National Guard. Thank you for your service Donovan.
Rest in peace.
———
Good
It has been a rough year for the Minnesota North — Mesabi Range women’s basketball team.
But the Lady Norse made the season worthwhile on Friday when they beat Itasca, 70-56.
Anna Fink paced the Lady Norse with 22 points while she also had seven assists.
The season is almost over for the Lady Norse, but the team is out on the court every game giving it their all out there for coach’s Brad Matuszak and Earl Otis.
Next year is another year ladies. Keep playing hard.
———
How about those Vikings hiring Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator?
Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh.
I think that was a good hire.
I bet if you ask Paul Allen he would tell you that the hire makes them the favorite to win the Super Bowl next year.
———
Bad
Did anyone watch that NFL Pro Bowl game over the weekend?
Me neither.
I did see online that Kirk Cousins threw a game winning pass in the Pro Bowl.
I’m sure if you ask Paul Allen, he would tell you that the Vikings are favored to win the Super Bowl next year.
———
Ugly
Did you happen to see the Minnesota Gophers vs. Maryland on Saturday?
The Gophers played with only eight scholarship players due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
The Gophers game against Illinois scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.
The Big Ten will see if they can reschedule the game.
I’m sure if they don’t, the 1-11 Gophers in the Big Ten wouldn’t mind.
———
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “The closest call to Nolan Ryan ever winning a Cy Young Award came in 1973 when he finished second. Who won it that year?”
Fifteen readers knew that Jim Palmer won it that year.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 5 and that made Greg Miller a winner.
Give this one a try.
“What is the only country to have played in every single soccer World Cup?
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
———
That will do it for this week
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
———
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
