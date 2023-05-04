'Good' to Kentucky Derby By Jimmy Laine Sports Columnist May 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Theodore (Ted) Huska of Chisholm. Mr. Huska passed away recently.Ted served in the 724th Transportation Operating Battalion and served on the railroad as a brakeman in Korea. Thank you for your service Mr. Huska.Rest in peace.—GoodHow about Cherry High School senior Jacob Koskela signing his National letter of Intent to play football at Concordia-Moorhead. That is outstanding.Another local athlete going on to play some big-time college ball.Congratulations Jacob.Make us proud.—Finally, are you ready for the Kentucky Derby this weekend? Have you picked out your favorite horse yet?As always, I’m sure my horse will be there for a while then fade.Give me horse “Practical Move” out of program No. 10.I think I’m going to hit one this year.—BadOK, the Timberwolves are done and so are the Wild.Are all you Minnesota fans rooting for the Twins?They are still in first place in the AL Central, three games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and 5.5 ahead of the Tigers.At least you still have one team to cheer for without screaming at the officials.—UglyHow about the Packers extending QB Jordan Love to a one year extension through 2024.The contract included $13.5 million in guaranteed money that could be worth $22.5 million.I’m sorry, that is way too much guaranteed money.These NFL teams have to wake up.—The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia ChallengeThe question last week was, “In Kevin Garnett’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, how many triple-doubles did he have?”I guess I should have said either regular season or even playoff triple-doubles.I took both.Sixteen for the regular season and 19 if you included the playoffs.Fourteen readers sent in the correct answers and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 7 and that made Greg Miller a winner. Your cards are on the way Greg.Give this one a try.“Former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen has a word tattooed on his forearm. What does it say?”You have until Monday night to send in your guess.—That will do it for this week.Get out and enjoy the sun, because who knows how long it’s going to last.Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.—Jimmy Laine can be reached atjimmylaine1010@gmail.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Job Market American Football Ethics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Sorcan files suit against Rock Ridge Schools Diana L. Gibson John Alan Maki Candice 'Candy' Ann Kilpela Jessica L Sundquist Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
