‘Good’ to Hockeyland, Giants punter Depew

This week’s column is dedicated to John Nelson of Hoyt Lakes. He passed away recently.
John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service, John.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
It’s a big weekend coming up folks.
It’s the first week of NFL football which means all of you fantasy football players get started.
And how about the movie “Hockeyland” premiering on Friday. The film was filmed in Eveleth and Hermantown. The movie will play in 55 theaters across Minnesota, including Hibbing, Virginia, and Hermantown.
Go check it out folks
—
I was lucky enough to go and cover the Mesabi East and Braham football game last week. The Giants lost but played a tough game.
But let me tell you about who really stood out for Mesabi East: Junior punter Henry Depew.
He blasted two big punts in the game. Hit first punt went 74 yards and placed the Bombers back on their own three-yard line and his next punt flew 54 yards.
Those were NFL punts. Keep it going Henry.
—
Bad
How about my Bears releasing the renderings for an enclosed stadium they want to build to host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and NCAA Final Fours.
I’m sorry, keep them in Soldier Field. It’s all about money, I guess.
—
Ugly
Those LIV golfers and PGA golfers are really starting to go at it.
PGA European Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Lee Westwood are eligible for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.
American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60.
This is only going to keep getting nastier.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
There was no trivia question last week since I was out of town. Let’s get back to some trivia.
Give this one a try: “Who are only the four Division I college football teams that have zero transfers playing on their squad this year?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff…It’s Only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
