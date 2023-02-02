This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Craig Finke of Hoyt Lakes. He passed away recently.
Mr. Finke served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service Mr. Finke.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
This is a very nice week for high school sports.
Jan. 30-Feb. 3 is Winter Sports Officials Appreciation Week.
I really think every week should be Officials Appreciation Week. They put in the hard work every night out and have to listen to loud fans.
Thanks for everything you do, officials. If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have high school sports.
—
Finally, last week I was in Cherry to cover the Cherry vs. Fosston boys’ Basketball game.
The state-ranked Tigers faced a very good Greyhounds squad.
The thing that really made the night for me was when I got to my seat and looked at the Greyhounds list of players. There it was, right down at No. 21 was player Ryne Duppong.
I thought I was the only person to name his son after his favorite baseball player?
Nope.
I spoke with the guy who was doing the Fosston game on the radio and he told me that Ryne’s dad was a huge Cubs fan. That really made my night.
It’s almost the baseball season too.
—
Bad
Last Saturday was “Hockey Day Minnesota.”
Teams were down in the cities playing games outside in the cold weather down in White Bear Lake. The White Bear Lake boys played Hill-Murray in a 4:30 p.m. game.
The big problem with that game was the officials of the game talking about where White Bear Lake played their indoor games.
Yes, they played in the Hippodrome but for the announcers continuing to call it “The Hipp” really didn’t sound right.
The “Hipp” is in Eveleth. Period.
Get it right next time.
—
Ugly
Another thing about Hockey Day Minnesota was when announcer Anthony Lapanta called Lou Nanne the “Godfather of Minnesota hockey.”
Are you kidding me? “612 Lou” is the Godfather of Minnesota Hockey?
I don’t think so.
Do your homework Anthony.
John Mayasich or John Mariucci are the Godfather of Minnesota hockey not “Edina Lou Nanne.”
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Wilt Chamberlain played in 1,045 NBA games. What is one thing that never happened to him in those games?
Seventeen readers knew that he never fouled out of a game.
The readers were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 8 which made Mike Malevich a winner. Your card is on the way Mike.
Give this one a try.
“It’s amazing that Nolan Ryan never won a Cy Young award. What year was his closest call to winning it and who won it that year?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small stuff… It’s Only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
