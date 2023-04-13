This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Fredrick (Rick) Rosenlund. Mr. Rosenlund passed away recently of MS.
Fredrick served in the U.S. Army from 1972-74. Thank you for your service, Mr. Rosenlund.
Rest in peace.
Good
How about that NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four last week. That was some great hockey.
In the semifinals, the No.1 seeded Minnesota Gophers beat Boston University 6-2 and Quinnipiac University beat Michigan 5-2. That set up a Gophers vs Bobcats Championship game on Saturday.
Who was I supposed to root for?
I am not a Gophers fan because I am a UMD fan. Should I have rooted for the Bobcats? I graduated from high school with Tom Metsa, dad to Quinnipiac team captain Zach Metsa, in Virginia in 1986.
I just decided that I wanted to see a good game of hockey. Boy, was I right there.
Both teams battled for three periods and played to a 2-2 tie. That led to overtime.
Quinnipiac won the opening face off and took the puck into the Gophers zone and a pass to Collin Graf from Sam Lipkin left Graf alone and he beat Gophers netminder Justen Close to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 National title just 10 seconds into overtime.
Congrats Bobcats on winning your first National Hockey title.
I’m sure Metsa’s dad was looking down and watching the game and rooting for his son’s squad.
Bad
The Minnesota Timberwolves needed a win over the Lakers on Tuesday night to clinch their playoff seed. That did not happen and now they have one more chance.
The New Orleans Pelicans took on Oklahoma City last night. The winner of that game will face the Timberwolves on Friday.
It just seemed like they were talking about the Timberwolves all season long. They were a good team, playing great team basketball and could be a team to cheer for come playoff time.
I guess that changed in a hurry.
Ugly
How about that Timberwolves regular season finale against the Pelicans on Sunday?
Center Rudy Gobert decided to punch forward Kyle Anderson during a time out. According to ESPN, Anderson told Gobert something I can’t print.
The team then sent Gobert home.
Just so you know that Gobert’s punch wasn’t the only one thrown by a Timberwolves player on Sunday. Forward Jaden McDaniels punched the wall in the tunnel and immediately grabbed his hand in pain.
Yup, he broke his hand. Are you kidding me?
Must have really been a long season in Minnesota.
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Prior to 1926 what did MLB players get after winning the World Series?”
Fifteen readers knew that before 1926 players received a pocket watch, lapel pins, or watch fobs.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 8 which made Dan Roerdink a winner.
Give this one a try.
“On the 2022 Forbes list of highest paid athletes, two of the top five are basketball players, (Lebron James #2 and Steph Curry #5). The other three athletes in the top five all play the same sport. What sport?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff… It’s Only Sports.
