This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert ‘Bob’ Olson of Virginia. He passed away recently.
Mr. Olson served 20 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring. Thank you for your service Mr. Olson.
This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert ‘Bob’ Olson of Virginia. He passed away recently.
Mr. Olson served 20 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring. Thank you for your service Mr. Olson.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Looking for something to do tomorrow?
Take a ride to Aurora and watch the Cherry and Mountain Iron-Buhl football teams lock up in the Section 7 9-Man championship game. The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be played on that beautiful Mesabi East Field.
The teams played each other earlier this season and it was a good game. I expect this one to be another good one.
Go watch some good football between two very good teams.
Finally, have you watched any Wild hockey games recently? The Wild are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.
What ever happened to those so-called hockey experts who declared after three games that the Wild wasted money signing goalie Marc-Andre Fleury? All of a sudden you don’t hear them any more.
The Wild’s first line, power play and Fleury are playing some outstanding hockey.
Wake up hockey geniuses.
—
Bad
Did anyone else hear the rumor that the San Francisco Giants are looking to offer Aaron Judge a 10-year, $400 million contract? Are you kidding me?
That would make him almost 40 years old and making 40 million a year. Nobody is worth that much.
—
Ugly
How about players from Michigan State attacking a couple of Michigan players in the tunnel after the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 on Saturday.
Originally, four players from Michigan State were suspended but now it is raised to eight.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker said Monday that the players will not be able to attend any organized team activities, including meetings, practices, training, or games.
I would think that they should never play another college game.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
No question last week since I was out of town so back at it this week.
Clyde Frosaker donated a very nice Matt Niskanen rookie card and a $10 gift certificate from Snickers Pizza.
Give this a try.
“Matt Niskenen scored his first NHL goal against what team?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff…It’s only Sports
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.