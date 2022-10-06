‘Good’ to early football games; ‘Ugly’ to Gophers

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Patrick Horan. Patrick passed away recently.
He graduated from Virginia High School in 1995.
Mr. Horan then joined the Marines and honorably served as a Corporal. Thank you for your service Patrick.
Rest in peace.
—
Good
Boy, was I lucky last Friday.
I took a ride up to North Woods High School to cover their gootball game against Braham. Kick off was 3:15 p.m.
If you remember, it was a beautiful day. Yes, it was 70 degrees at game time.
So after the game I had to ask North Woods Athletic Director Mark Fabish if he could just move all of his home games to 3:15. I told him if he did, I would come and cover all of them.
He said he would have a problem getting officials that early.
Darn it.
—
Finally, how about Aaron Judge getting home run No. 62 on Tuesday night to break the American League season record?
Just listening to him being interviewed after the game was great. What a class young man he is.
He is an all-around team player. Congrats to No. 99, you deserve that record.
—
Bad
How about last week when my Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos did not play because of an undisclosed personal issue?
He missed practice last Thursday and Friday and was listed as questionable heading into last Sunday’s game. So, just to be prepared for the possibility of being without Santos, the Bears signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad on Saturday and elevated him to the active roster the same day.
Sunday against the Giants, Badgley scored all 12 of the Bears’ points by kicking four field goals in a windy MetLife Stadium.
So how did the Bears congratulate him for the job he did on Sunday? They released him on Monday.
“Wow” is all I can say.
—
Ugly
Did you happen to watch that Minnesota Gophers and Purdue football game on Saturday?
Talk about ugly.
The best thing I heard about that game was that Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is Kirk Cousins Jr.
I guess that one week in the top 25 of the country was enough.
—
The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the player who put the savage but legal hit on Frank Gifford that pretty much ended his career?”
Eighteen readers knew it was Chuck Bednarik.
The names were numbered and Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 5 which made John “Gerber” Guralski, a winner. Your card is on the way, John.
Give this one a try.
“What years did Ted Williams win the Triple Crown?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
—
That will do it for this week.
Don’t sweat the small stuff… It’s only Sports.
—
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
